Daylight Resilience, Nighttime Fear: Kyiv's Dual Reality

By day, Kyiv is a city alive with activity, bustling metros, and people enjoying the open-air spaces. However, each night, the atmosphere shifts drastically as Russian drone and missile attacks force residents to seek shelter underground. These relentless assaults mark the fourth year of the full-scale invasion.

The recent attacks are described by many as the most terrifying since the war began, with sometimes over 700 drones haunting the night sky. Residents are often driven to bomb shelters, seeking refuge from the explosions and air-raid sirens. The attacks have caused significant damage to residential areas.

The city's residents, while rattled by the nightly terror, have shown remarkable solidarity and resilience, continuing with their daily routines. On social media, locals pride themselves on maintaining normalcy despite the chaos, symbolizing their defiance against Russia's attempts to instill fear and demoralize them.

(With inputs from agencies.)