Political Intrigue: MLA Reddy Denies Foreign Asset Allegations Amid ED Raids

In a twist of political drama, Congress MLA S N Subba Reddy has accused a political rival of instigating a probe that led to Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his properties, alleging undisclosed foreign assets. On Friday, Reddy vocally denied these claims.

The ongoing investigation has centered around purported foreign bank deposits and investments in various assets across Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Germany that allegedly involve Reddy and his family members. Reddy refutes these allegations, challenging the ED with a promise to donate his entire property should any foreign investments be proven.

Reddy shared with reporters his belief that fabricated claims were filed to provoke the investigation. He cited an incident involving a fake document suggesting foreign account ownership, which he reported to the Cyber Crime Cell. Reddy maintains his innocence, attributing the ED actions to political rivalry rather than genuine culpability.

(With inputs from agencies.)