Fiery Exchanges and Walkouts: Punjab Assembly in Turmoil

The Punjab Assembly faced heated debates and disruptions as Congress MLAs staged a walkout over a murder case. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders engaged in verbal altercations with Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa. Tensions rose over accusations of gangster affiliations and CISF deployment at dams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:57 IST
The Punjab Assembly was a scene of chaos on Friday as Congress MLAs briefly walked out, demanding a discussion on the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma in Abohar. This led to fierce verbal exchanges between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Despite Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan's attempts to maintain order, discussions turned heated over allegations of Congress's past support for gangsters and current law and order concerns in the state. Accusations flew as Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema questioned Congress's integrity.

The assembly also debated the Centre's deployment of CISF at dams, with Congress criticizing the AAP government for not stationing Punjab Police at key locations. The session extended into discussions on land issues, where opposition sparked further clashes with AAP leaders.

