Tragedy Strikes Bengal: Two TMC Leaders Murdered in 24 Hours

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, TMC leader Rajjak Khan was murdered by gunmen amidst political tension. Concurrently, TMC activist Abdul Kalam Azad was killed in Malda during a birthday party after an altercation. Police investigations are ongoing, with political parties trading blame over the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling development, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Rajjak Khan, was brutally killed in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, according to police reports. The attack on Thursday night saw Khan, a key associate of TMC's Canning Purba MLA Saukat Mollah, shot and stabbed while returning from a party meeting in Bhangar.

Police officials have yet to apprehend suspects in Khan's murder, with initial investigations revealing he was struck by three bullets and then repeatedly stabbed. Meanwhile, Mollah has accused the Indian Secular Front (ISF) of orchestrating the attack, citing their waning influence in Bhangar as a motive. The ISF, however, has denied these allegations, calling for a fair investigation.

Separately, in Malda district's English Bazar area, TMC activist Abdul Kalam Azad succumbed to injuries after being attacked with sharp weapons during a birthday event. The incident reportedly stemmed from personal disputes, unrelated to politics. Authorities have detained the main suspect, Mainul Sheikh, while investigations continue.

