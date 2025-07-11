Odisha Government Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claims on Rath Yatra
The Odisha government dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claim that Lord Jagannath's chariots were halted for Gautam Adani, calling the comments baseless. The Law Minister clarified that Adani visited Puri after the chariots were stopped due to overcrowding. BJP and state officials ridiculed the political assertions made at the Congress rally.
The Odisha government has firmly rejected allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that Lord Jagannath's chariots in Puri were stopped for industrialist Gautam Adani. Odisha's Law Minister labeled the comments as baseless and maintained that Adani's visit occurred after the chariots had been halted.
Clarifying the situation, the Law Minister cited overcrowding and the uncontrolled pulling of the chariots as reasons for the delay during the Rath Yatra festival. He stated that such allegations only demonstrate political foolishness, as Adani and his family visited Puri a day later.
Political figures across party lines scoffed at the Congress' claims, further interpreting it as mere political theatre. They reiterated that neither external influences nor individuals could alter the sacred procession's course unless willed by Lord Jagannath himself.
