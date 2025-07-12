Missile Strike: Iranian Assault on Al Udeid Air Base

The Pentagon has confirmed that an Iranian ballistic missile attack struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June, following the release of satellite images by The Associated Press. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated the attack caused minimal damage to base equipment and structures.

Despite the missile strike, Al Udeid Air Base remains fully operational, continuing its mission with Qatari partners to maintain security and stability in the region. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC detail a visible geodesic dome at the base hours before the attack.

The dome, part of a $15 million modernized enterprise terminal installed by the US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in 2016, was destroyed in the attack. Subsequent images show the dome's destruction, though other parts of the base appear unaffected.