Missile Strike: Iranian Assault on Al Udeid Air Base
The Pentagon confirmed that an Iranian ballistic missile struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June, causing minimal damage to the site. Despite the attack, the base continues to function alongside Qatari partners, ensuring regional security. Satellite images revealed damage primarily to a radome structure.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Pentagon has confirmed that an Iranian ballistic missile attack struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June, following the release of satellite images by The Associated Press. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated the attack caused minimal damage to base equipment and structures.
Despite the missile strike, Al Udeid Air Base remains fully operational, continuing its mission with Qatari partners to maintain security and stability in the region. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC detail a visible geodesic dome at the base hours before the attack.
The dome, part of a $15 million modernized enterprise terminal installed by the US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in 2016, was destroyed in the attack. Subsequent images show the dome's destruction, though other parts of the base appear unaffected.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Iranian
- ballistic
- missile
- Al Udeid Air Base
- Qatar
- attack
- satellite images
- damage
- security
ALSO READ
Health Sector Shake-Ups: From Cyberattacks to Medical Innovations
Brutal Attack in Aman Vihar: One Dead, Another Critical
Myanmar human rights crisis deepens as aid collapses, attacks intensify
NIA Cracks Down: Key Arrests in Pahalgam Terror Attack Case
Molotov Attack in Boulder: Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges