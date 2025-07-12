Left Menu

Missile Strike: Iranian Assault on Al Udeid Air Base

The Pentagon confirmed that an Iranian ballistic missile struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June, causing minimal damage to the site. Despite the attack, the base continues to function alongside Qatari partners, ensuring regional security. Satellite images revealed damage primarily to a radome structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:37 IST
Missile Strike: Iranian Assault on Al Udeid Air Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Pentagon has confirmed that an Iranian ballistic missile attack struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June, following the release of satellite images by The Associated Press. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated the attack caused minimal damage to base equipment and structures.

Despite the missile strike, Al Udeid Air Base remains fully operational, continuing its mission with Qatari partners to maintain security and stability in the region. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC detail a visible geodesic dome at the base hours before the attack.

The dome, part of a $15 million modernized enterprise terminal installed by the US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in 2016, was destroyed in the attack. Subsequent images show the dome's destruction, though other parts of the base appear unaffected.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025