Trump Taps Duffy for NASA Role Amid Space Industry Developments

Trump appoints Transportation Secretary Duffy as interim NASA administrator, amid ongoing space sector developments. Varda Space Industries secures $187 million to enhance in-space drug manufacturing. The moves intensify the focus on NASA and its leadership, especially with Trump and Elon Musk's interests in the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:29 IST
In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim head of NASA. Duffy steps into a role that takes center stage amid Trump's unresolved tension with Elon Musk, who had backed Jared Isaacman for the position.

Illustrating another leap in the space industry, Varda Space Industries has successfully raised $187 million in a venture capital round. The investment, led by Natural Capital and Shrug Capital, aims to expedite the development of sophisticated robotic drug manufacturing technology in outer space.

This recent fundraising round sees contributions from prominent entities such as Lux Capital, Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, and Khosla Ventures, bringing Varda Space's total capital raise to $329 million.

