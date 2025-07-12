Massive State Department Shake-Up: Diplomacy Under Scrutiny
The Trump administration's restructuring of the State Department has triggered the dismissal of over 1,350 employees. This move aims to align U.S. foreign policy with the 'America First' agenda but has drawn criticism for potentially weakening America's global diplomatic influence during worldwide crises.
The State Department commenced letting go of more than 1,350 U.S.-based employees on Friday, marking a major restructuring as President Donald Trump seeks to overhaul the diplomatic corps. Critics argue this will undermine U.S. interests abroad amidst international tensions.
According to an internal memo, the layoffs target non-core functions and seek to streamline operations to prioritize diplomacy. In total, nearly 3,000 positions, including voluntary departures, are affected as part of a broader strategic realignment.
Political opponents and former diplomats warn that this diminishes America's diplomatic capability, especially as global powers like China and Russia expand their influence. Meanwhile, the reorganization continues amid litigation challenges and calls for a more secure administration.
