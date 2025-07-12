Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates New BJP State Office in Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, in Kerala. He participated in multiple events, including a leadership meeting aimed at preparing for local elections. Security measures have been heightened around his visit, including restrictions on drones near Kannur airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:37 IST
Amit Shah Inaugurates New BJP State Office in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, in Kerala on Saturday. This event marks the launch of the party's campaign for upcoming local body and assembly elections.

Shah participated in a series of ceremonial activities, including hoisting the BJP flag and planting a sapling. He paid tribute to former state president K G Marar with floral respects, as his bust stands prominently in the new building's central hall.

The day's itinerary continued with a leadership meeting at Putharikandam Maidan and a closed-door session to strategize for future elections. Security measures, including a ban on drones, were enforced ahead of Shah's visit to Kannur's Rajarajeshwara Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025