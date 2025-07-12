Amit Shah Inaugurates New BJP State Office in Kerala
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, in Kerala. He participated in multiple events, including a leadership meeting aimed at preparing for local elections. Security measures have been heightened around his visit, including restrictions on drones near Kannur airport.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, in Kerala on Saturday. This event marks the launch of the party's campaign for upcoming local body and assembly elections.
Shah participated in a series of ceremonial activities, including hoisting the BJP flag and planting a sapling. He paid tribute to former state president K G Marar with floral respects, as his bust stands prominently in the new building's central hall.
The day's itinerary continued with a leadership meeting at Putharikandam Maidan and a closed-door session to strategize for future elections. Security measures, including a ban on drones, were enforced ahead of Shah's visit to Kannur's Rajarajeshwara Temple.
