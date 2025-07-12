Political Turmoil in Bihar: Congress Blames Modi and Shah
The Congress has accused PM Modi and HM Shah of the declining law and order situation in Bihar, asserting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's lack of control over the state's administration. They threaten protests if electoral revisions don't include Aadhaar and ration cards, amid allegations against BJP minister Jibesh Mishra.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding them accountable for the deteriorating law and order condition in Bihar. The party claims that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is merely a figurehead with no real control over the state's administration.
During a press briefing, Krishna Allavaru, the AICC's Bihar in-charge, warned of a potential agitation if the Election Commission fails to recognize Aadhaar and ration cards as valid documents for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral process, despite Supreme Court rulings.
Highlighting a rise in serious crimes, Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and Krishna Allavaru criticize the governing NDA's track record, spotlighting figures showing increased crime rates during their two-decade tenure. They also demand the resignation of BJP minister Jibesh Mishra following a Rajasthan court ruling, casting doubts on the integrity of the state administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Triumphs: Father Arrested for Unspeakable Crimes Against Daughters
Crime Wave in Delhi: Morning Walk Shooting and Stabbing Incident Alarms Residents
Constitution Clash: Congress MP Slams RSS's Call to Reassess Preamble
Constitutional Controversy: RSS vs Congress on 'Socialist' and 'Secular'
BJP will bring its own face in Bihar whenever it gets a chance to remove Nitish Kumar: Cong's Kanhaiya Kumar.