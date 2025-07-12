Diplomatic Bridge: Jaishankar's Pivotal SCO Visit Amid China-India Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in Tianjin. This visit comes in the backdrop of efforts to resolve the strained bilateral relations between India and China, fueled by the 2020 military standoff in Ladakh.

Alongside the SCO meeting, Jaishankar is slated to hold crucial bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The discussions will focus on major regional issues and strengthening SCO cooperation, amid ongoing efforts to mend ties and address border disputes.

This visit marks a pivotal step in a series of diplomatic overtures following the visits of other key Indian officials, indicating both nations' intent to move past recent conflicts, enhance dialogue, and restore normalcy in their relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)