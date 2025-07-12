Odisha's Development Agenda: CM Majhi Meets PM Modi

In a significant meeting, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on strategic development initiatives for the state.

During his tour of the national capital, Majhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for his steadfast support towards Odisha's developmental goals.

Important conversations revolved around implementing future strategies, enhancing coordination between the Centre and the state, and fast-tracking overall progress to achieve a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.

