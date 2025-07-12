Odisha's Development Agenda: CM Majhi Meets PM Modi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss state development. Majhi expressed gratitude for Modi's support and emphasized collaborative efforts between the state and Centre for progress. The pair discussed strategies and coordination to ensure Odisha's prosperity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant meeting, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on strategic development initiatives for the state.
During his tour of the national capital, Majhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for his steadfast support towards Odisha's developmental goals.
Important conversations revolved around implementing future strategies, enhancing coordination between the Centre and the state, and fast-tracking overall progress to achieve a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Business Shifts: Apple's EU Strategy and Anna Wintour's Departure
NZ Hosts New Caledonian Delegation to Study Māori-Led Economic Development
Bomb Threat Hoax Shuts Delhi's Terminal 3 Temporarily
Mahindra Lifespace's Bold Move in Mumbai Redevelopment
Crime Wave in Delhi: Morning Walk Shooting and Stabbing Incident Alarms Residents