Left Menu

Odisha's Development Agenda: CM Majhi Meets PM Modi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss state development. Majhi expressed gratitude for Modi's support and emphasized collaborative efforts between the state and Centre for progress. The pair discussed strategies and coordination to ensure Odisha's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:38 IST
Odisha's Development Agenda: CM Majhi Meets PM Modi
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on strategic development initiatives for the state.

During his tour of the national capital, Majhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for his steadfast support towards Odisha's developmental goals.

Important conversations revolved around implementing future strategies, enhancing coordination between the Centre and the state, and fast-tracking overall progress to achieve a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025