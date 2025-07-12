Left Menu

Trade War Tensions: EU and US on Brink of Economic Impact

Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche warns that President Trump's proposed 30% tariffs on EU imports could harm European exporters and US consumers. She advocates for a swift and pragmatic resolution to the trade conflict to prevent further economic damage amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:27 IST
The looming threat of a trade war between the United States and Europe is intensifying, as President Donald Trump proposes a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union. Germany's Economy Minister, Katherina Reiche, expressed concern over the potential economic fallout of this decision on Saturday.

Reiche emphasized that the tariffs could severely affect European exporters, while also negatively impacting the US economy and its consumers. The transatlantic trade relations are at a critical juncture, with both sides potentially suffering significant economic consequences.

In an effort to curtail these threats, Reiche called for an immediate and pragmatic solution to the trade negotiations. With global markets watching closely, the outcome of this conflict could set precedents for future international trade dynamics.

