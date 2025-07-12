Left Menu

Trump vs. O'Donnell: A Collision of Words and Citizenship Threats

U.S. President Trump suggested revoking Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship after she criticized his administration's handling of Texas flood forecasts. This marks another chapter in their long-standing feud, rooted in a 2006 mockery incident. O'Donnell, now in Ireland, opposes Trump’s policies, citing equal rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:53 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his long-standing feud with Rosie O'Donnell by suggesting he might revoke her U.S. citizenship. O'Donnell, who recently relocated to Ireland, criticized Trump's administration for its handling of weather forecasting amid the deadly Texas floods.

Despite Trump's suggestion, U.S. law prohibits revocation of citizenship for American-born individuals like O'Donnell, who is from New York. The president's comments follow O'Donnell's accusations that his cuts to environmental agencies have hampered disaster forecasting efforts.

The dispute dates back to 2006, when O'Donnell publicly mocked Trump, and has persisted through social media exchanges. Trump's latest criticism seemed prompted by O'Donnell's recent TikTok video mourning the Texas flood victims, sparking yet another public exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

