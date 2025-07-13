Left Menu

Bihar Nears Electoral Roll Completion Ahead of Deadline

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that 80.11% of Bihar electors have submitted forms, striving to complete enumeration before July 25. With extensive ground support, ECI aims for full inclusion in the upcoming draft electoral rolls. EEF digitization and special assistance for vulnerable groups are in full swing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that an impressive 80.11% of electors in Bihar have submitted necessary forms, showing progress toward meeting the collection deadline well before July 25. The ECI's initiative is aided by 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and an additional 20,603 newly appointed officials working diligently in the state.

Across Bihar's 243 Assembly Constituencies, various field-level teams are mobilized under close scrutiny from the Chief Electoral Officer. Political parties have contributed by appointing 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) engaged in door-to-door verification. Special measures are in place to ensure the inclusion of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups, supported by over four lakh volunteers.

As the digitization of forms proceeds efficiently, with 4.66 crore Enumeration Forms uploaded to ECINet, the ECI anticipates comprehensive coverage in the draft electoral rolls by August 1. Electors have until August 30 to submit additional eligibility documents if needed, leveraging volunteer assistance for the process.

