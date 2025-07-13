Bihar Nears Electoral Roll Completion Ahead of Deadline

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that an impressive 80.11% of electors in Bihar have submitted necessary forms, showing progress toward meeting the collection deadline well before July 25. The ECI's initiative is aided by 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and an additional 20,603 newly appointed officials working diligently in the state.

Across Bihar's 243 Assembly Constituencies, various field-level teams are mobilized under close scrutiny from the Chief Electoral Officer. Political parties have contributed by appointing 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) engaged in door-to-door verification. Special measures are in place to ensure the inclusion of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups, supported by over four lakh volunteers.

As the digitization of forms proceeds efficiently, with 4.66 crore Enumeration Forms uploaded to ECINet, the ECI anticipates comprehensive coverage in the draft electoral rolls by August 1. Electors have until August 30 to submit additional eligibility documents if needed, leveraging volunteer assistance for the process.