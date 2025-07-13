Nationwide Electoral Revision on the Horizon
The Election Commission is set to initiate a nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following a Supreme Court ruling supporting the process in Bihar. The revision aims to update voter lists and address concerns about illegal foreign migrants. Assembly polls are slated for Bihar and several other states.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has geared up its machinery for a potential country-wide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This initiative mirrors the current exercise underway in Bihar.
Following the Supreme Court's recent declaration of the SIR as a 'constitutional mandate,' the Commission has been authorized to proceed with the initiative, despite opposition challenges concerned about voter rights.
In preparation, state chief electoral officers have begun updating voter lists. The comprehensive revision targets to exclude illegal foreign migrants by verifying their place of birth, a move underscoring current state-level actions against such demographics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Limits Nationwide Injunctions, Paves Way for Trump Policies
Supreme Court's Conservative Power Plays: A Triumph for Trump's Agenda
PTI Slams Supreme Court Verdict on Reserved Seats as 'Unjust'
Supreme Court Ruling Expands Trump's Executive Power in Landmark Decision
Supreme Court Deems Detention of Law Student 'Wholly Untenable'