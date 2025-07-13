Left Menu

Nationwide Electoral Revision on the Horizon

The Election Commission is set to initiate a nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following a Supreme Court ruling supporting the process in Bihar. The revision aims to update voter lists and address concerns about illegal foreign migrants. Assembly polls are slated for Bihar and several other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:24 IST
Nationwide Electoral Revision on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has geared up its machinery for a potential country-wide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This initiative mirrors the current exercise underway in Bihar.

Following the Supreme Court's recent declaration of the SIR as a 'constitutional mandate,' the Commission has been authorized to proceed with the initiative, despite opposition challenges concerned about voter rights.

In preparation, state chief electoral officers have begun updating voter lists. The comprehensive revision targets to exclude illegal foreign migrants by verifying their place of birth, a move underscoring current state-level actions against such demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025