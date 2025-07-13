Nationwide Electoral Revision on the Horizon

The Election Commission has geared up its machinery for a potential country-wide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This initiative mirrors the current exercise underway in Bihar.

Following the Supreme Court's recent declaration of the SIR as a 'constitutional mandate,' the Commission has been authorized to proceed with the initiative, despite opposition challenges concerned about voter rights.

In preparation, state chief electoral officers have begun updating voter lists. The comprehensive revision targets to exclude illegal foreign migrants by verifying their place of birth, a move underscoring current state-level actions against such demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)