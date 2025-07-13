Left Menu

High Stakes in Transatlantic Trade Tug-of-War

Negotiations between the EU and U.S. could lead to postponed tariffs amid ongoing trade disputes. German politician Juergen Hardt predicts partial agreements to avoid high economic costs, while questioning U.S. strategies under President Trump. The conflict underlines complex trade balances, especially in industrial sectors like steel and automotive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:53 IST
High Stakes in Transatlantic Trade Tug-of-War
politician
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In the escalating trade tensions between the United States and the European Union, German politician Juergen Hardt expressed optimism on Sunday that a partial agreement could be reached to postpone the U.S.'s planned tariff hikes.

U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier threatened to raise tariffs to 30% on EU imports, further aggravating the trade standoff. Juergen Hardt, a senior member of Germany's CDU/CSU parliamentary group, maintained that an agreement could be made ahead of the August 1 deadline.

Highlighting the unequal trade scenario, Hardt argued against the U.S.'s belief that its trade deficit with the EU stems from protectionism, stressing the U.S.'s services surplus driven by its powerful IT sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025