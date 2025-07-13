Liquor Policy Sparks Outrage: Families in Distress as Maharashtra Faces Alcohol Surge

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has expressed strong opposition to Maharashtra's new liquor policy, claiming it promotes alcoholism and will negatively affect countless families across the state, known for its spiritual heritage. Awhad sharply criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government's plan to issue licenses for 328 new liquor shops as a financial maneuver to support government schemes.

At a press conference, Awhad labeled the policy a family betrayal, accusing the government of prioritizing alcohol sales over public health. He asserted that the administration under Devendra Fadnavis is tarnishing the state's reputation by monetizing liquor licenses rather than protecting its people from alcohol misuse.

Awhad called for state citizens, particularly women, to stand against the policy and highlighted alleged corruption within the excise department. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar countered by stating that no new licenses have been granted since 1972, clarifying that transfers follow legal protocols.

