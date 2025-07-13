National Battle Lines Drawn Over Trump's Controversial Budget Package

The intense debate surrounding President Donald Trump's budget-and-policy package has concluded in Congress, but the fight is just beginning on a national level. Voter sentiment toward this controversial legislation will be tested ahead of the pivotal 2026 midterms, which could redefine control of the House of Representatives.

Democrats need to capture three additional House seats to break the Republican stronghold in Washington, a critical move given the tough Senate map. They criticize the bill for its rollbacks on healthcare access and tax cuts favoring the wealthy, and aim to hold Republicans accountable in every battleground district.

Republicans highlight successes such as tax cuts and immigration enforcement, while anticipating a positive economic response. Both parties are vigorously lining up candidates and strategies to secure these contested seats. The outcome will largely depend on voter perception of the package's broad implications and Trump's continued influence on the political landscape.