Left Menu

Trump's Authority Over Federal Reserve Under Scrutiny

White House economist Kevin Hassett stated that President Trump could fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell if evidence of cause exists. Hassett criticized the Fed for cost overruns at its headquarters. Conflict escalates over a $700 billion discrepancy and controversial building renovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:43 IST
Trump's Authority Over Federal Reserve Under Scrutiny
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump may have the grounds to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell if a justified cause is established, stated White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Hassett criticized the Federal Reserve, claiming that it faces accountability issues over alleged renovation cost overruns at its Washington headquarters.

Appearing on ABC's 'This Week', Hassett emphasized that any action Trump might take regarding Powell's potential dismissal would greatly depend on the responses to specific inquiries initiated by Russ Vought, the White House budget director. Vought recently criticized Powell over an 'ostentatious overhaul' of Fed buildings, causing pointed exchanges.

President Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Powell, urging his resignation over disagreements on interest rates. The tension builds as Trump highlights a purported $700 billion cost overrun, marking another chapter in the ongoing conflict between the administration and the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025