Left Menu

Brahmos Missile's Global Demand Soars Post Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the Brahmos missile's significant role in Operation Sindoor, attracting interest from over a dozen countries. Speaking in Lucknow, Singh emphasized Uttar Pradesh's infrastructural developments, while honoring former UP CM Chandra Bhanu Gupta with a statue and postage stamp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:26 IST
Brahmos Missile's Global Demand Soars Post Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an event in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted the role of the Brahmos missile in Operation Sindoor, leading to inquiries from over a dozen nations. Singh unveiled a statue of former UP chief minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta and released a tribute postage stamp.

He stressed Uttar Pradesh's growing attractiveness to industries, citing robust infrastructure, including new expressways and airports. Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, praised Gupta's legacy, highlighting his integrity and nationalistic vision.

Singh also discussed Gupta's political journey, marked by dedication to public welfare and his adherence to principles over power, evidenced by his resignation during the Kamaraj Plan era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025