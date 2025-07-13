Brahmos Missile's Global Demand Soars Post Operation Sindoor
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the Brahmos missile's significant role in Operation Sindoor, attracting interest from over a dozen countries. Speaking in Lucknow, Singh emphasized Uttar Pradesh's infrastructural developments, while honoring former UP CM Chandra Bhanu Gupta with a statue and postage stamp.
During an event in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted the role of the Brahmos missile in Operation Sindoor, leading to inquiries from over a dozen nations. Singh unveiled a statue of former UP chief minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta and released a tribute postage stamp.
He stressed Uttar Pradesh's growing attractiveness to industries, citing robust infrastructure, including new expressways and airports. Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, praised Gupta's legacy, highlighting his integrity and nationalistic vision.
Singh also discussed Gupta's political journey, marked by dedication to public welfare and his adherence to principles over power, evidenced by his resignation during the Kamaraj Plan era.
