Kerala Governor Calls Ideology 'Inhuman', Celebrates Rajya Sabha Nominee's Resilience

Kerala's Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, criticized the ideology of the CPI(M) as 'inhuman', drawing examples from the life of C Sadanandan Master, a BJP leader who lost both legs due to an attack by alleged Marxist workers.

In a social media post, Governor Arlekar commended Sadanandan Master's resilience and dedication to the nation, describing him as a 'living symbol of nationalist resistance'. Master has provided decades of service in politics and social welfare, enhancing the credibility of the Upper House.

Master, a political figure from Kannur, was a former schoolteacher and an editorial team member of the 'Janmabhoomi' daily. Alongside him, several other prominent figures, such as Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, and Meenakshi Jain, were also nominated to the Rajya Sabha.