Left Menu

Kerala Governor Calls Ideology 'Inhuman', Celebrates Rajya Sabha Nominee's Resilience

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar criticized the CPI(M)'s ideology as 'inhuman', referencing the BJP's newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan Master who was attacked by Marxist workers, losing both legs. Arlekar praised Master for his resilience and nationalist resistance, highlighting his public service and contribution to social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:47 IST
Kerala Governor Calls Ideology 'Inhuman', Celebrates Rajya Sabha Nominee's Resilience
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, criticized the ideology of the CPI(M) as 'inhuman', drawing examples from the life of C Sadanandan Master, a BJP leader who lost both legs due to an attack by alleged Marxist workers.

In a social media post, Governor Arlekar commended Sadanandan Master's resilience and dedication to the nation, describing him as a 'living symbol of nationalist resistance'. Master has provided decades of service in politics and social welfare, enhancing the credibility of the Upper House.

Master, a political figure from Kannur, was a former schoolteacher and an editorial team member of the 'Janmabhoomi' daily. Alongside him, several other prominent figures, such as Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, and Meenakshi Jain, were also nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025