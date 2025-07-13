Muhammadu Buhari: Legacy of Nigeria's 'Converted Democrat'

Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, who served from 2015 to 2023 and was renowned as the first Nigerian to unseat an incumbent democratically, passed away on Sunday in London, as announced by a presidential spokesperson. Buhari, aged 82, succumbed to a prolonged illness confirmed by President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson.

Buhari initially rose to power as a military ruler in the 1980s and gained a loyal following through his anti-corruption focus. He presented himself as a 'converted democrat,' swapping military attire for civilian dress. His notable electoral victory over Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 was seen as a landmark in Nigeria's democratic progress.

Despite high expectations, his tenure saw an increase in violence and security challenges across the country. His slower decision-making pace and Nigeria's first recession in decades earned him the nickname 'Baba Go Slow'. Buhari's strong anti-corruption stance remained central, but his economic and security policies met with mixed results.

