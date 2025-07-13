Left Menu

Macron's Accelerated Defense Budget: France's Doubling Efforts by 2027

President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to double France's defense spending by 2027, three years ahead of the initial schedule. The move responds to complex geopolitical challenges and aims to enhance military independence, with financing from increased economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:50 IST
President Emmanuel Macron has taken a bold step by announcing France's intention to double its defense spending by 2027, a full three years ahead of the previously set timeline. Initially aimed at achieving this financial milestone by 2030, Macron's plan reflects the urgency posed by current geopolitical challenges.

The defense budget, which stood at 32 billion euros in 2017, is projected to rise to 64 billion euros by 2027. An interim budget sees an increase of 3.5 billion euros for the following year and an additional 3 billion euros by 2027. Macron emphasized that this increased military expenditure is crucial for ensuring France's military and financial independence, asserting that it will be supported through enhanced economic activity.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will provide further insights into the 2026 budget plan, complicated by France's need to find 40 billion euros in savings. Bayrou faces significant challenges in navigating these budgetary constraints through a divided parliament, crucial for maintaining investor confidence and satisfying European Union regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

