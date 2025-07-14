Cameroon's Political Future: Biya's Eighth Term Bid

Cameroon's long-standing President Paul Biya, aged 92, has declared his intent to run for an eighth term in office amidst ongoing speculation about his health and leadership capabilities. This announcement sets the stage for a contentious election this October.

Biya, now among Africa's longest-serving leaders, has ruled Cameroon since 1982, navigating numerous challenges such as corruption accusations and a separatist crisis in the country's English-speaking regions. His latest declaration highlights his resolve to confront these enduring obstacles.

Critics argue that Biya's extended tenure reflects a stalled political transition in the nation. Human rights advocates emphasize the need for democratic renewal, suggesting that Cameroonians deserve accountable leadership rather than a continuation of the status quo. This sentiment echoes across a region where the democratic landscape is increasingly restricted.

(With inputs from agencies.)