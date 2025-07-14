Left Menu

Muhammadu Buhari's Complex Legacy: From Dictatorship to Democratic Disappointment

Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, who governed both as a military leader and a democrat, has passed away at 82. His tenure is marked by missed opportunities, public protests against police brutality, economic strain, and unfulfilled promises on security, leaving a divided nation grappling with his legacy.

Nigeria is mourning the loss of its former leader, Muhammadu Buhari, a polarizing figure who commanded the nation both as a military leader and a civilian president. At 82, Buhari's passing has reignited debates about his controversial time in office.

Buhari's era was marred by protests, notably the #EndSARS movement against police brutality. While he initially dissolved the accused unit, his subsequent actions brought in security forces to quell dissent, leading to international condemnation following the deadly Lagos shooting.

His economic policies, aimed at boosting local production, inadvertently plunged the economy into recessions and triggered a currency crisis. Promises to eradicate security threats from groups like Boko Haram went unfulfilled, with insurgency violence persisting under his rule.

