Left Menu

Global Market Jitters: Trump's New Tariff Threats Shake Bond Yields

German 10-year bond yields surged amid President Trump's 30% tariff announcement on EU imports, escalating trade tensions. The rise rattles markets and draws EU contingency plans for U.S. goods tariffs. Simultaneously, French bond yields see minor hikes as President Macron prioritizes defense spending expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:54 IST
Global Market Jitters: Trump's New Tariff Threats Shake Bond Yields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, German 10-year government bond yields briefly soared to their highest levels since April after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a fresh wave of 30% tariffs on European Union imports, deepening trade tensions.

The unexpected move, revealed in letters to EU President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, prompted a sharp increase in benchmark Bund yields, reaching 2.733% before stabilizing. Meanwhile, thirty-year yields hovered at 3.236%, near their mid-March peak.

Market reactions varied as analysts noted the tariff threat, though severe, was consistent with Trump's tactics. EU responses include planned tariffs on U.S. goods, as voiced by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Simultaneously, France's bond yields edged up as President Macron announced accelerated defense budget plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025