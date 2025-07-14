Left Menu

Bitcoin Breaks New Ground at $120k: A Crypto Revolution on the Horizon

Bitcoin has exceeded $120,000, driven by investor optimism over potential regulatory advancements in the industry. The U.S. legislative focus on digital assets is fueling this surge, with President Trump endorsing cryptocurrency reform. This has led to increased investments, especially from Asia, marking a pivotal shift in bitcoin's global perception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:49 IST
Bitcoin Breaks New Ground at $120k: A Crypto Revolution on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented surge, Bitcoin has surpassed the $120,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by investor optimism and anticipated regulatory victories for the digital currency sector.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to debate bills providing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, echoing the calls of advocates, including President Donald Trump, who supports crypto-friendly policies. Analysts attribute the price surge to strong institutional demand and expectations of further growth.

With the crypto market's value swelling to $3.81 trillion, Bitcoin's role as a long-term reserve asset is expanding, bolstered by increased investments from Asia-based wealth managers. Legislative developments, including the Genius Act, offer Bitcoin a path to mainstream adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025