Bitcoin Breaks New Ground at $120k: A Crypto Revolution on the Horizon
Bitcoin has exceeded $120,000, driven by investor optimism over potential regulatory advancements in the industry. The U.S. legislative focus on digital assets is fueling this surge, with President Trump endorsing cryptocurrency reform. This has led to increased investments, especially from Asia, marking a pivotal shift in bitcoin's global perception.
In an unprecedented surge, Bitcoin has surpassed the $120,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by investor optimism and anticipated regulatory victories for the digital currency sector.
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to debate bills providing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, echoing the calls of advocates, including President Donald Trump, who supports crypto-friendly policies. Analysts attribute the price surge to strong institutional demand and expectations of further growth.
With the crypto market's value swelling to $3.81 trillion, Bitcoin's role as a long-term reserve asset is expanding, bolstered by increased investments from Asia-based wealth managers. Legislative developments, including the Genius Act, offer Bitcoin a path to mainstream adoption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Reaction to Netanyahu's Trial Sparks U.S.-Israel Tension
Elon Musk Slams Trump's Tax Bill, Warns of Economic Fallout
Senate GOP's Last-Ditch Effort on Trump's Tax Plan Meets Fierce Resistance
Trump's tax and spending cuts bill clears key test vote in Senate as Republicans race to get measure to president's desk, reports AP.
Senate Republicans Advance Contentious Trump Tax Package