Left Menu

Thailand's Prime Minister Faces Ethical Probe

Thailand's anti-graft body has initiated an investigation into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding an alleged ethical violation linked to a leaked call with Cambodia's ex-leader. Paetongtarn is suspended from her post, awaiting a Constitutional Court decision on the same matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:56 IST
Thailand's Prime Minister Faces Ethical Probe
investigation
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's anti-corruption authorities have launched an inquiry into alleged ethical misconduct by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This development follows a leaked telephone conversation with a former Cambodian leader, as reported by an anti-graft official and covered in local media.

The Prime Minister's political future hangs in the balance as she is currently sidelined from her duties. An impending verdict from the Constitutional Court on the same ethical issue could further impact her career.

The allegations have stirred political turbulence in Thailand, casting a spotlight on the links between its current administration and Cambodia's ex-leadership, intensifying scrutiny on regional diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025