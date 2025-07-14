Thailand's Prime Minister Faces Ethical Probe
Thailand's anti-graft body has initiated an investigation into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding an alleged ethical violation linked to a leaked call with Cambodia's ex-leader. Paetongtarn is suspended from her post, awaiting a Constitutional Court decision on the same matter.
Thailand's anti-corruption authorities have launched an inquiry into alleged ethical misconduct by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This development follows a leaked telephone conversation with a former Cambodian leader, as reported by an anti-graft official and covered in local media.
The Prime Minister's political future hangs in the balance as she is currently sidelined from her duties. An impending verdict from the Constitutional Court on the same ethical issue could further impact her career.
The allegations have stirred political turbulence in Thailand, casting a spotlight on the links between its current administration and Cambodia's ex-leadership, intensifying scrutiny on regional diplomatic ties.
