India and China: Steps Toward Diplomatic Normalization Amidst Geopolitical Complexities
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing to discuss improving India-China relations amidst complex global scenarios. His visit aims to continue the positive momentum following setbacks from the 2020 LAC standoff, highlighting cooperation on the SCO and celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to China marks a significant step in normalizing bilateral relations between India and China. His discussions with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng focused on enhancing mutual cooperation amid complex global scenarios.
The visit, part of a two-nation tour, comes after severe strains in Indo-China ties due to the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Jaishankar emphasized the importance of open dialogues, restitution of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and notable improvement since the Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan.
Highlighting mutual benefits, the leaders discussed strengthening the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and fortifying India-China ties. The visit follows Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's participation in the SCO meeting, marking steps toward stabilizing relations post-disengagement from crucial friction points.
