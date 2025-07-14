Left Menu

Thailand's Leader Under Scrutiny: Leaked Call Sparks Political Turmoil

Thailand's suspended Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, faces an anti-graft investigation over a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader. The call sparked backlash and political instability at home, with accusations of undermining Thailand's sovereignty and calls for her resignation escalating the country's political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:10 IST
Thailand's Leader Under Scrutiny: Leaked Call Sparks Political Turmoil
Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand's anti-corruption authorities are launching an investigation into suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader, Hun Sen. This move adds pressure on the beleaguered government, already tense due to Paetongtarn's suspension by the Constitutional Court over similar allegations.

The call, dating back to June 15, allegedly showed Paetongtarn kowtowing to Hun Sen and criticizing a top Thai army official. The ensuing backlash questioned her commitment to Thailand's sovereignty, especially during a significant territorial dispute with Cambodia. Domestic protests have mounted, demanding her resignation while her coalition government faces a dwindling majority in parliament.

Speaking anonymously, an official from the National Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed the setup of an investigative panel, reiterating the body's wide remit to explore ethical violations beyond corruption. While the Commission's secretary-general has yet to confirm the probe, the complaint pushes deep-rooted tensions between the Shinawatra political power and Thailand's conservative factions, historically linked to military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025