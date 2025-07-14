Thailand's Leader Under Scrutiny: Leaked Call Sparks Political Turmoil

Thailand's anti-corruption authorities are launching an investigation into suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader, Hun Sen. This move adds pressure on the beleaguered government, already tense due to Paetongtarn's suspension by the Constitutional Court over similar allegations.

The call, dating back to June 15, allegedly showed Paetongtarn kowtowing to Hun Sen and criticizing a top Thai army official. The ensuing backlash questioned her commitment to Thailand's sovereignty, especially during a significant territorial dispute with Cambodia. Domestic protests have mounted, demanding her resignation while her coalition government faces a dwindling majority in parliament.

Speaking anonymously, an official from the National Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed the setup of an investigative panel, reiterating the body's wide remit to explore ethical violations beyond corruption. While the Commission's secretary-general has yet to confirm the probe, the complaint pushes deep-rooted tensions between the Shinawatra political power and Thailand's conservative factions, historically linked to military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)