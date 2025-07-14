Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: SCO Ministers Set the Stage for Landmark Summit

Foreign Ministers from SCO member states convene in Tianjin to lay groundwork for the upcoming summit. Discussions will cover cooperation across various sectors and address key international issues. The summit, scheduled for late August, will precede a significant commemorative military parade in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:57 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: SCO Ministers Set the Stage for Landmark Summit
  • Country:
  • China

The Foreign Ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) commenced in Tianjin, setting the stage for the bloc's upcoming summit. The gathering, involving representatives from ten nations, aims to establish political guidelines before the main event scheduled for the end of August.

Attendees include India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside counterparts from other member countries, arriving in Beijing ahead of the anticipated conference. With China chairing the SCO this cycle, the focus remains on fortifying political alliances and cooperation in various fields.

Furthermore, the summit aligns with a broader agenda, including major international and regional matters. Meanwhile, China is set to host a commemorative military parade on September 3, marking the victory anniversary in historic wartime efforts.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025