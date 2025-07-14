Diplomatic Dialogues: SCO Ministers Set the Stage for Landmark Summit

The Foreign Ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) commenced in Tianjin, setting the stage for the bloc's upcoming summit. The gathering, involving representatives from ten nations, aims to establish political guidelines before the main event scheduled for the end of August.

Attendees include India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside counterparts from other member countries, arriving in Beijing ahead of the anticipated conference. With China chairing the SCO this cycle, the focus remains on fortifying political alliances and cooperation in various fields.

Furthermore, the summit aligns with a broader agenda, including major international and regional matters. Meanwhile, China is set to host a commemorative military parade on September 3, marking the victory anniversary in historic wartime efforts.