Cameroon's Eternal Leadership: Paul Biya's Eighth Term Bid

Cameroon President Paul Biya announced his candidacy for an eighth term, despite public unrest and economic challenges. Biya, in power since 1982, faces mounting scrutiny due to his age and governance. The country's future remains uncertain amid security issues and potential political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:16 IST
In a move that has intensified public unrest, Cameroon President Paul Biya, the world's oldest serving head of state, has declared his intention to run for an eighth term. His bid for re-election comes amid growing skepticism over his leadership, with many questioning his ability to govern at 92.

Biya has been at the helm since 1982, having assumed office from mentor Ahmadou Ahidjo. Despite a firm grip on power, recent dissent in the media and on social platforms indicates a shift in public sentiment. Figures like tech entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong and human rights lawyer Alice Nkom have voiced doubt over his capacity to lead.

The announcement comes as Cameroon grapples with economic strife and security threats, including separatist conflicts and regional terrorism. As criticisms mount and political allies defect, Biya's candidacy has stirred debate over the nation's path forward.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

