Controversy Surrounds Electoral Roll Revision in Assam Amidst Political Tensions

In a climate of political unrest, BJP's Assam unit firmly backs the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party stresses that the exercise is crucial to expurge illegal voters, allegedly added by the Congress.

According to BJP's state media department spokesperson, Rupam Goswami, this revision process targets illegal migrants from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar, who have reportedly manipulated the voter list. Goswami emphasized the necessity of deleting these illegal entries to preserve the democratic fabric of the state.

The exercise has sparked criticism from the Congress, which sees it as a strategy by the BJP to erode their voter base. The Congress also accused the Election Commission of bias, claiming its independence is compromised under BJP influence.

