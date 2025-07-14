Left Menu

Mexico's Stand Against Fentanyl: A Call for U.S. Cooperation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum insists Mexico has met its obligations in combating fentanyl and urges the U.S. to fulfill its role. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs over perceived inadequacies in Mexico's anti-drug efforts. Sheinbaum is optimistic about reaching an agreement by August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum asserted on Monday that Mexico has fulfilled its responsibilities in the battle against fentanyl. She called for the United States to also do their part, as she addressed the media during her morning press conference.

Sheinbaum's statement followed a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Saturday declared his intention to impose a 30% tariff on Mexican imports. Trump criticized Mexico for not doing enough to control drug trafficking, sparking tensions between the two nations.

Despite the warning, Sheinbaum expressed confidence that an agreement with Washington would be achieved by August 1, aiming to mitigate the looming trade conflict and foster cooperative anti-drug measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

