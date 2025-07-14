Mexico Pushes Back: U.S. Criticism on Fentanyl Addressed

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has rebuffed criticism from the United States regarding her government's efforts to combat fentanyl. In a fresh statement, Sheinbaum urged American authorities to tackle their own drug trafficking issues and halt the southward flow of weapons.

Her remarks followed a weekend threat from President Donald Trump to impose 30% tariffs, accusing Sheinbaum of not effectively blocking fentanyl smuggling into the United States. Sheinbaum stated, "We do our part; they also have to do theirs," emphasizing the need for dual responsibility in addressing issues such as arms control and drug-related arrests.

Ahead of an August 1 deadline for potential new tariffs, Sheinbaum revealed that Mexico and the U.S. are close to agreement on a security deal. However, she made it clear that this deal would not involve U.S. security forces operating within Mexican borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)