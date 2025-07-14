Mexico Pushes Back: U.S. Criticism on Fentanyl Addressed
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to U.S. criticism, calling for America to stop the flow of weapons and arrest its drug traffickers. Sheinbaum noted that Mexico and the U.S. are finalizing a security agreement but stressed no U.S. forces will enter Mexico as part of the deal.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has rebuffed criticism from the United States regarding her government's efforts to combat fentanyl. In a fresh statement, Sheinbaum urged American authorities to tackle their own drug trafficking issues and halt the southward flow of weapons.
Her remarks followed a weekend threat from President Donald Trump to impose 30% tariffs, accusing Sheinbaum of not effectively blocking fentanyl smuggling into the United States. Sheinbaum stated, "We do our part; they also have to do theirs," emphasizing the need for dual responsibility in addressing issues such as arms control and drug-related arrests.
Ahead of an August 1 deadline for potential new tariffs, Sheinbaum revealed that Mexico and the U.S. are close to agreement on a security deal. However, she made it clear that this deal would not involve U.S. security forces operating within Mexican borders.
