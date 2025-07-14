BJP Criticizes ZPM for Issue-Based Support Amid Mizoram's Financial Woes
BJP legislator K Hrahmo criticized the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for offering issue-based support to the NDA instead of joining it, attributing Mizoram's financial troubles to this decision. Despite criticisms, many Aizawl residents joined the BJP, signaling changing perceptions. Central developmental projects face execution challenges due to poor planning.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, BJP legislator K Hrahmo criticized the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for its decision to offer the NDA government issue-based support instead of formally joining it. He attributed Mizoram's financial difficulties to this stance and questioned the reciprocity of support from the Centre.
The BJP leader argued that by joining the NDA, Mizoram, as a Christian-majority state, could have benefited from national support and potentially secured a Union minister's post. He highlighted a shift in local sentiment, noting that 228 residents from Aizawl city joined the BJP, signaling a reduction in fear of association with the party.
Former Manipur chief secretary PC Lawmkunga praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, suggesting India is on course to becoming a top developed nation by 2047. However, he warned that local progress is hindered by inadequate planning and poor utilization of Central funds.
ALSO READ
Congress will support all efforts to provide relief, medical assistance to families affected by Puri temple stampede: Mallikarjun Kharge.
Controversy Erupts Over Nilambur Election Win Amid Allegations of Radical Support
German Support for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Visit
Germany's Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Warfare
Digital finance needs structural support to stabilize fragile economies