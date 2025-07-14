Left Menu

BJP Criticizes ZPM for Issue-Based Support Amid Mizoram's Financial Woes

BJP legislator K Hrahmo criticized the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for offering issue-based support to the NDA instead of joining it, attributing Mizoram's financial troubles to this decision. Despite criticisms, many Aizawl residents joined the BJP, signaling changing perceptions. Central developmental projects face execution challenges due to poor planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:30 IST
On Monday, BJP legislator K Hrahmo criticized the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for its decision to offer the NDA government issue-based support instead of formally joining it. He attributed Mizoram's financial difficulties to this stance and questioned the reciprocity of support from the Centre.

The BJP leader argued that by joining the NDA, Mizoram, as a Christian-majority state, could have benefited from national support and potentially secured a Union minister's post. He highlighted a shift in local sentiment, noting that 228 residents from Aizawl city joined the BJP, signaling a reduction in fear of association with the party.

Former Manipur chief secretary PC Lawmkunga praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, suggesting India is on course to becoming a top developed nation by 2047. However, he warned that local progress is hindered by inadequate planning and poor utilization of Central funds.

