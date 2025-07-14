TMC Stages Protest Against Alleged Discrimination of Bengali-Speaking People
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized a protest on Monday against the recent disconnection of electricity to an informal settlement in Delhi, inhabited mainly by Bengali-speaking people. Party leaders and locals denounce the move as discriminatory, asserting their rights and identity amidst suspicions of being labeled as illegal immigrants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders launched a protest on Monday at the Jai Hind camp following the recent electricity disconnection affecting primarily Bengali-speaking residents.
Executed on July 8 under a court directive, the disconnection prompted TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sagarika Ghose, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Saket Gokhale to join the locals in a 24-hour protest commencing at 3 pm.
Residents and MPs allege that this move targets Bengali-speaking people unfairly, despite having proper documentation, accusing authorities of branding them as illegal immigrants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Industrial Production Slows Amid Mining and Electricity Declines
Delhi Ramps Up Support for Kanwar Yatra: 1,200 Free Electricity Units Offered
UPDATE 1-Malaysia cuts green electricity tariff premium rates by up to 80% beginning July 1
EU Boosts Ukraine's Electricity Export Capacity Amid Post-Attack Rebuild
Malaysia’s green electricity tariff premium rates cut by up to 80% beginning July 1