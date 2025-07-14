Left Menu

TMC Stages Protest Against Alleged Discrimination of Bengali-Speaking People

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized a protest on Monday against the recent disconnection of electricity to an informal settlement in Delhi, inhabited mainly by Bengali-speaking people. Party leaders and locals denounce the move as discriminatory, asserting their rights and identity amidst suspicions of being labeled as illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:01 IST
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders launched a protest on Monday at the Jai Hind camp following the recent electricity disconnection affecting primarily Bengali-speaking residents.

Executed on July 8 under a court directive, the disconnection prompted TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sagarika Ghose, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Saket Gokhale to join the locals in a 24-hour protest commencing at 3 pm.

Residents and MPs allege that this move targets Bengali-speaking people unfairly, despite having proper documentation, accusing authorities of branding them as illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

