TMC Stages Protest Against Alleged Discrimination of Bengali-Speaking People

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders launched a protest on Monday at the Jai Hind camp following the recent electricity disconnection affecting primarily Bengali-speaking residents.

Executed on July 8 under a court directive, the disconnection prompted TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sagarika Ghose, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Saket Gokhale to join the locals in a 24-hour protest commencing at 3 pm.

Residents and MPs allege that this move targets Bengali-speaking people unfairly, despite having proper documentation, accusing authorities of branding them as illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)