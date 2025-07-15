Andrew Cuomo's Bid for NYC Mayor: A New Independent Challenger in a Packed Race

In a surprising political move, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared his intention to run for mayor of New York City. Cuomo's campaign will follow an independent path, diverging from his previous Democratic affiliations.

His entry into the race introduces a formidable opponent to the left-wing Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, who has been gaining momentum in recent months. This development adds a new layer of complexity to what is already a highly competitive contest.

Cuomo's bid marks an attempt at political resurgence after stepping down from his governorship amid controversy, and it highlights his determination to re-establish himself within the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)