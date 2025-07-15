Left Menu

Andrew Cuomo Stays in NYC Mayoral Race as Independent Despite Primary Loss

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo continues his bid for New York City Mayor as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani. Cuomo plans to leverage his experience against Mamdani's inexperience in the upcoming general election, where they will face existing mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Despite a significant setback in the Democratic Party's primary election, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo intends to stay in the race for New York City Mayor as an independent candidate. Just days after losing to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo pledged his commitment to continue until the general election in November.

Cuomo's primary loss came as a surprise to many, given his long tenure as governor and his established political presence. However, Mamdani, a Uganda-born left-wing political figure, garnered 56% of the vote compared to Cuomo's 44%. Cuomo criticized Mamdani's lack of experience and has made it a focal point of his ongoing campaign strategy.

This unexpected shift in the political landscape of New York City has sparked concern among Democrats, worried about Mamdani's progressive stance. Comments from Republican circles, including a derogatory statement from Donald Trump, highlight the contentious nature of the upcoming general election. Mamdani, however, remains undeterred, rallying his supporters via social media.

