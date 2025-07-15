Paraguay Gears Up for Historic Visit from Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te
In a move highlighting its unique diplomatic ties, Paraguay is preparing for a state visit from Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. This visit underscores Paraguay's role as a steadfast ally amid shifting loyalties in Latin America following China's rise. Official comments remain measured as anticipation builds.
Paraguay is set to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in 30 days, as announced by President Santiago Pena at a bilateral investment conference in Asuncion.
Paraguay stands out as one of only 12 nations to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a significant gesture considering China's claim over the island. The visit will also highlight Taiwan's shrinking pool of allies in Latin America.
"Our preparations are full of anticipation and warmth to receive President Lai," stated Pena. With key regions aligning closer with China, Paraguay's gesture signals its independence in a global diplomatic landscape.
