Paraguay Prepares for Taiwan President's Visit Amid Tensions
Paraguay is set to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, a visit likely to involve sensitive U.S. stopovers that could anger Beijing. As diplomatic ties shift in favor of China, Paraguay remains one of Taiwan's few allies. The visit underscores the geopolitical dynamics involving Taiwan, the U.S., and China.
Paraguay is gearing up for a highly anticipated visit from Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, scheduled for next month, as confirmed by Paraguayan President Santiago Pena. This diplomatic trip is expected to include strategic stopovers in the United States, a move that may provoke a strong reaction from Beijing.
Currently, Paraguay is among the limited number of nations maintaining official relations with Taiwan, a stance that stands out in South America. Visits by Taiwanese leaders to the Americas typically feature U.S. stopovers, underscoring Washington's role as Taiwan's key international supporter and arms supplier.
During a bilateral investment event, President Pena expressed the nation's enthusiastic preparations to host President Lai. Taiwan faces a dwindling number of allies as some nations pivot towards China, yet Paraguay remains steadfast in its ties with Taiwan, emphasizing the potential impact of smaller countries on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
