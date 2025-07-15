Left Menu

Outcry Over Alleged 'Systematic Murder' After Odisha Student's Tragic Death

Rahul Gandhi condemns the government's alleged inaction following a student's death in Odisha from self-immolation. The girl set herself on fire due to alleged sexual harassment by a professor and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Gandhi calls it a 'systematic murder' by the BJP system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:35 IST
Outcry Over Alleged 'Systematic Murder' After Odisha Student's Tragic Death
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence following the tragic death of a college student in Odisha. The student, a second-year B.Ed candidate, succumbed to severe burns sustained in a self-immolation act, reportedly due to harassment by her professor.

Gandhi accuses the current administration of complicity through inaction and labels this as an "organised murder by the system." The young woman, who died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, is cited as a symbol of how India's daughters allegedly suffer under the BJP regime, according to Gandhi.

The student initially received treatment at a local hospital before being transferred to AIIMS for advanced care. Despite valiant medical efforts, including mechanical ventilation, she passed away, sparking nationwide outrage over issues of safety and justice for women in India.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025