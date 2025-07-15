Outcry Over Alleged 'Systematic Murder' After Odisha Student's Tragic Death

In a powerful critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence following the tragic death of a college student in Odisha. The student, a second-year B.Ed candidate, succumbed to severe burns sustained in a self-immolation act, reportedly due to harassment by her professor.

Gandhi accuses the current administration of complicity through inaction and labels this as an "organised murder by the system." The young woman, who died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, is cited as a symbol of how India's daughters allegedly suffer under the BJP regime, according to Gandhi.

The student initially received treatment at a local hospital before being transferred to AIIMS for advanced care. Despite valiant medical efforts, including mechanical ventilation, she passed away, sparking nationwide outrage over issues of safety and justice for women in India.