CPI Leader Gunned Down in Daylight Attack in Telangana

A Communist Party of India leader, K Chandu Naik, was fatally shot by unidentified attackers in Telangana. Police suspect an old rivalry as the motive and have launched an investigation. Security footage is being analyzed, and ten teams are working to apprehend the culprits. No prior threat was reported.

Updated: 15-07-2025 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, K Chandu Naik, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning in Telangana's Malakpet area during his morning walk, according to the police.

The shooters, who arrived in a car, fired several rounds at the 47-year-old state council member before fleeing the scene. Police have initiated an investigation, with Deputy Commissioner S Chaitanya Kumar revealing that three to four attackers were likely involved based on preliminary findings.

Authorities recovered evidence at the crime scene, suggesting only one weapon was used. Investigative efforts include analyzing CCTV footage to trace the suspects' vehicle. An old rivalry is suspected, and a murder case involving Naik from 2022 has been uncovered. Ten teams are dedicated to solving the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

