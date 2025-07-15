Left Menu

Medvedev Shrugs Off Trump's 'Theatrical Ultimatum'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump as a 'theatrical ultimatum'. Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and potential sanctions against Russian exports, demanding a peace deal. Medvedev expressed indifference to these moves, highlighting Europe's reaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:55 IST
Medvedev Shrugs Off Trump's 'Theatrical Ultimatum'
Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest ultimatum as 'theatrical' and inconsequential. Trump's demands aimed at Russia included new weapons for Ukraine and a potential 50-day grace period before imposing sanctions on importers of Russian exports unless a peace deal is reached.

The announcement had the world on edge, expecting possible ramifications. However, according to Medvedev's statement on platform X, the reaction in Russia was one of indifference. He emphasized that Russia remained unfazed by Europe's anticipation of the outcome.

The geopolitical tension continues as the U.S. administration pushes for a resolution in Ukraine, while responses within Europe and Russia underscore the complexities of international diplomacy amidst ongoing conflicts.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025