Kharge Advocates for a Productive Monsoon Parliament Session

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss upcoming Monsoon session, emphasizing the need for a productive debate on strategic, political, and socio-economic issues. The Parliament session starts July 21, with hopes for meaningful discussions in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:11 IST
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, focusing on the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Kharge underscored the opposition's desire for a substantive session.

The Monsoon session, a significant legislative period lasting a month, is slated to commence on July 21. Kharge emphasized the necessity of discussing critical topics, ranging from strategic and political to foreign policy and socio-economic issues.

After his conversation with Dhankhar, Kharge expressed optimism about the productivity of the session on social media platform X, highlighting the importance of addressing pressing matters of public interest in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

