Andhra Pradesh CM's Strategic Delhi Visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet key Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, during his extensive two-day Delhi visit. He will deliver a speech at a memorial event for former PM P V Narasimha Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a significant two-day visit to Delhi starting Tuesday, aiming to establish stronger ties with top Union ministers in the national capital.

On the first day, Naidu is scheduled to engage in discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Delhi Metro MD Vikas Kumar, and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat. Additionally, he will pay homage to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao by delivering a speech at his memorial event.

The second day of his visit will see Naidu meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as other central ministers, Mansukh L Mandaviya and C R Patil, marking an important diplomatic engagement for the Andhra Pradesh state leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

