Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Court over Bharat Jodo Yatra Remarks

Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, appeared in a Lucknow court for a defamation case concerning remarks he made about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The complaint, filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, accused Gandhi of making defamatory comments about a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:56 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Court over Bharat Jodo Yatra Remarks
defamation case
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, made an appearance in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend a hearing for a defamation case. The case revolves around allegedly defamatory comments made by Gandhi concerning Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to his lawyer, Pranshu Agarwal.

Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport around 1 pm, heading to the special MP/MLA court with party state unit president Ajay Rai and Avinash Pande. Rai mentioned that Gandhi would return to Delhi later that day but might visit Raebareli soon. Enhanced security measures were in place for his travel route and around the court.

The court issued a summons to Gandhi as an accused based on a complaint from Uday Shankar Srivastava, a retired director of the Border Roads Organisation. Srivastava claimed that Gandhi's remarks on an Indian-Chinese border clash had hurt his sentiments. The court summoned Gandhi on defamation charges on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025