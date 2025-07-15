Rahul Gandhi Faces Court over Bharat Jodo Yatra Remarks
Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, appeared in a Lucknow court for a defamation case concerning remarks he made about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The complaint, filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, accused Gandhi of making defamatory comments about a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, made an appearance in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend a hearing for a defamation case. The case revolves around allegedly defamatory comments made by Gandhi concerning Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to his lawyer, Pranshu Agarwal.
Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport around 1 pm, heading to the special MP/MLA court with party state unit president Ajay Rai and Avinash Pande. Rai mentioned that Gandhi would return to Delhi later that day but might visit Raebareli soon. Enhanced security measures were in place for his travel route and around the court.
The court issued a summons to Gandhi as an accused based on a complaint from Uday Shankar Srivastava, a retired director of the Border Roads Organisation. Srivastava claimed that Gandhi's remarks on an Indian-Chinese border clash had hurt his sentiments. The court summoned Gandhi on defamation charges on February 11.
