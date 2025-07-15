Moscow Signals Openness to Talks Amid U.S. Sanctions Threat

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed Moscow's readiness to engage in negotiations. The announcement comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of potential sanctions targeting buyers of Russian exports unless a peace deal in Ukraine is established.

In his Monday address, Trump revealed plans for new military support for Ukraine. However, Ryabkov was clear in Russia's stance against coercive tactics, stating that Russia is open to talks but not to ultimatums.

This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical struggle, with the U.S. leveraging economic penalties to influence Russian policy regarding conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)