Kremlin Responds to Trump's Sanction Threats

The Kremlin reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of sanctions on Russian exports, calling them serious. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated President Vladimir Putin might respond if deemed necessary. This highlights ongoing tensions in international trade between the two powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:26 IST
The Kremlin has expressed concern over recent statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump, particularly regarding potential sanctions on those purchasing Russian exports. The statements have been described as serious and will undergo rigorous analysis by the Russian leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that these developments are under close scrutiny. He emphasized that President Vladimir Putin could choose to address Trump's sanction proposals if he considers it necessary to issue an official response.

This development underscores the continuing geopolitical friction between Moscow and Washington, particularly in the realm of international trade and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

